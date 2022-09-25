ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Sept. 25, 2022: Heat wave this week

The heat wave is here!

The heat peaks Monday and Tuesday before gradual cooling towards the latter part of this week. By Monday, temperatures will trend near 15 degrees above average. We'll eventually top out in the low to mid 80s along the beaches and mid 90s inland.

We're seeing mostly clear skies this morning, with just a few patches of low clouds offshore. Warmer conditions are expected today compared to tomorrow, especially in the deserts. We'll have a Heat Advisory starting Monday morning through Wednesday for the coast and inland. For our deserts, an Excessive Heat Warning kicks in late Sunday morning.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in our mountains due to moisture aloft, but we are expecting drier conditions Monday.

With the abrupt warm-up, make sure to stay hydrated when outdoors, wear sunscreen and clothing appropriate for warm weather.

Sunday's Highs

Coast: 78-87°

Inland: 88-95°

Mountains: 83-95°

Deserts: 100-109°

