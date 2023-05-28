ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. May 28, 2023: May Gray continues

The May Gray continues as we enter the last few days of the month.

Another low pressure system will bring back cooler conditions and partly to mostly cloudy skies for Memorial Day. Gusty winds will continue to impact the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 20 to 45 mph.

Memorial Day will be cloudy near the coast, partly cloudy inland, with sunshine over the mountains and deserts. The last few days of May will stay cloudy with cooler conditions leading us into June Gloom. Patchy drizzle is expected each morning, and light showers are possible mid-week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 67-74°

Deserts: 90-98°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter @MelissaMecija.