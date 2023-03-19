ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Mar. 19, 2023: More rain on the way

For today and the first half of the week, we will be dealing with thick cloud cover, widespread precipitation, much cooler temperatures and strong winds impacting Southern California.

Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday and Monday, before heavier and more steady rain and mountain snow occurs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Drying and a little warming is likely by the end of next week.

Along the coast and inland, we could get between 1.5 to 3" of rain. Some of our mountains could see up to 4" of rain.

Sunday Highs:

Coast: 62-66

Inland: 64-68

Mountains: 51-63

Deserts: 71-78

