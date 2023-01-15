ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan 15, 2023: Another storm on the way

One more atmospheric river will bring rain and mountain snow tonight through Tuesday morning. The weather the rest of the week will be dry and cool with high pressure building over the eastern Pacific.

There will be spotty showers through most of the day. Sunday night the second colder storm rolls in bringing another round of moderate to heavy rain, high winds and mountain snow. The most widespread rain will be Sunday night into Monday morning. Spotty showers will continue during the day Monday, tapering off during the day Tuesday with a much-needed break in the rain starting Wednesday.

This second storm has a lot colder air with it which will bring lower snow levels. Snow levels will hover between 5,000 and 6,000' during the day Monday dropping to 4,000 to 4,500' Monday night into Tuesday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 59-62°

Inland: 53-60°

Mountains: 39-50°

Deserts: 59-65°

