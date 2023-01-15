Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan 15, 2023: Another storm on the way

8 a.m. forecast for Jan. 15, 2023 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 12:38:59-05

One more atmospheric river will bring rain and mountain snow tonight through Tuesday morning. The weather the rest of the week will be dry and cool with high pressure building over the eastern Pacific.

There will be spotty showers through most of the day. Sunday night the second colder storm rolls in bringing another round of moderate to heavy rain, high winds and mountain snow. The most widespread rain will be Sunday night into Monday morning. Spotty showers will continue during the day Monday, tapering off during the day Tuesday with a much-needed break in the rain starting Wednesday.

This second storm has a lot colder air with it which will bring lower snow levels. Snow levels will hover between 5,000 and 6,000' during the day Monday dropping to 4,000 to 4,500' Monday night into Tuesday.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 59-62°
Inland: 53-60°
Mountains: 39-50°
Deserts: 59-65°

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter/Facebook/Instagram @MelissaMecija.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018