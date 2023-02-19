ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Feb. 19, 2023: Rain, snow and wind on the way

A weak storm to the south of us could bring a slight chance of a few light showers Sunday evening. It won't be a huge rainmaker, but keep an eye out for pop up showers.

The weather looks good on President's Day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday will be a great day to get ready for the next storm.

A stronger storm will bring the potential for several days of rain, strong gusty winds, and snow from Tuesday through possibly Saturday. The storm will be slow moving with colder air, some spots will average close to 20 degrees below normal Wednesday through Friday. Snow levels will be dropping low to about 3,000 feet, which will easily bring snow to Julian, Mt. Laguna, Palomar and Lookout Mountain. It's possible snow levels could drop lower to areas like Pine Valley, Ranchita, Warner Springs and Descanso.

We have plenty of time to fine tune the forecast, stay up to date with our Pinpoint Weather Team as the storm gets closer.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 61-67°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 49-61°

Deserts: 65-72°

