ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Sept. 24, 2022: Heat wave is here!

Temperatures will continue to climb a few degrees each day through middle of next week.

The heat peaks Monday and Tuesday before gradual cooling towards the latter part of next week. By Monday, temperatures will trend near 15 degrees above average. We'll eventually top out in the mid 80s along the beaches and mid 90s inland.

We saw mostly clear skies this morning, with areas of high clouds mainly in southern San Diego County. High clouds are expected to stick around through the afternoon, accompanied by cumulus cloud development near the mountains. There is a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms in the mountains this afternoon. We'll have an Excessive Heat Watch starting Monday morning through Wednesday for the coast and inland. For our deserts, an Excessive Heat Warning kicks in late Sunday morning.

With the abrupt warm-up, make sure to stay hydrated when outdoors, wear sunscreen and clothing appropriate for warm weather.

Saturday's Highs

Coast: 79-87°

Inland: 90-95°

Mountains: 85-94°

Deserts: 100-106°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @MelissaMecija.