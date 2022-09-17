ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Sept. 17, 2022: Comfortable weekend

An upper level trough will strengthen over California through the middle part of next week, keeping temperatures below normal with afternoon and evening gusty west winds below the mountain passes.

Night and morning low clouds will prevail near the coast with a mostly clear sky inland. The trough will lift out late next week, resulting in warming conditions.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77

Inland: 77-79

Mountains: 67-79

Deserts: 90-98

