ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Sept. 16, 2023: Cloudy along the coast/inland to start the weekend

We are dealing with a deep marine layer that could produce drizzle over the next couple of days. Temperatures will stay cool around the county this weekend with below seasonal averages. While the coastline will reach into the low 70s over the weekend, expect inland neighborhoods to see mostly the mid to upper 70s.

The mountains and deserts will remain relatively warm over the weekend due to a ridge of high pressure to our east, but by Wednesday temperatures will dip three to five degrees below seasonal averages.

The autumn equinox takes place at 11:50 Pacific Time on September 22. Get ready for fall!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78

Inland: 75-83

Mountains: 76-85

Deserts: 95-101

