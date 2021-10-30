ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Oct. 30, 2021: Comfortable Halloween Weekend

Cooler conditions can be expected this weekend into early next week. We started off the morning with dense fog along the coast and inland. By this afternoon, we will be in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and mid to uppe r 70s inland.

Desert temperatures will still remain above normal for this time of year, in the low 90s today.

Temperatures will peak Saturday in the low 90s, before returning to the 80s on Sunday and for most of next week.

Onshore flow will continue to deepen with areas of low clouds, and fog overnight into early morning. Clouds will extend all into the valleys Sunday and Monday with greater cooling and partly to mostly sunny skies. The beaches may have lingering clouds for most of the day on Monday.

Remember, it will get darker earlier, this weekend we will have sunsets just before 6 p.m. Next weekend daylight saving time ends, the clocks will fall back next Sunday, November 7th at 2 a.m.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-75º

Inland: 75-78º

Mountains: 65-78º

Deserts: 85-91º

