ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. May 6, 2023: Mild weekend

8 a.m. forecast for May 6, 2023 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:28 AM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 13:28:48-04
A trough along the West Coast will maintain cool weather this weekend. Onshore flow and the marine layer will decrease through Monday, providing modest warming, mainly inland.  

Another disturbance will pass by to the north of us midweek ushering in stubborn marine layer clouds once again leading to more May Gray and possibly some light rain. It will warm up into next weekend.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 60-65°
Inland: 63-68°
Mountains: 52-63°
Deserts: 75-81°

