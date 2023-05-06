ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. May 6, 2023: Mild weekend

A trough along the West Coast will maintain cool weather this weekend. Onshore flow and the marine layer will decrease through Monday, providing modest warming, mainly inland. Another disturbance will pass by to the north of us midweek ushering in stubborn marine layer clouds once again leading to more May Gray and possibly some light rain. It will warm up into next weekend.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 52-63°

Deserts: 75-81°

