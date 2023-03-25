ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Mar. 25, 2023: Cool and dry weekend

It will be cool and dry weekend.

Monday it will briefly feel like spring with highs in the mid-60s at the coast, mostly low-70s inland, mid-50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

The warm-up doesn't last as our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday. This next storm does not look like it will tap into an atmospheric river, so we won't see as great of an impact as the last three storms this month. Opening Day at Petco Park is on Thursday! It will be chilly in the mid to upper 50s with occasional showers during the game so be sure to dress accordingly!

Preliminary forecast totals look to average between .25 to 1.50" with the highest totals in the mountains. Snow levels will hover between 4,000' to 5,000' which means our highest mountains of Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna and Lookout Mountain could pick up several inches of snow and even Julian may see a dusting.

Saturday's Highs

Coast: 60-64

Inland: 59-65

Mountains: 48-58

Deserts: 67-73

