ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. June 3, 2023: Morning clouds, warmer inland

Though stubborn clouds may linger into the afternoon at some beaches, we'll see better and faster clearing of the marine layer throughout other areas of the county.

We'll see slight warming into the weekend, but temperatures will still remain 1-4 degrees below average Saturday along the coast. Expect 60s at the coast, mostly 70s inland to the mountains and 90s warming to 100 by Sunday in the deserts.

An on-and-off troughing pattern is what has brought us the unseasonably cool temperatures and gray skies for weeks now and it continues next week. Another trough will deepen the marine layer early next week, bringing the chance for patchy light rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 64-71°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 73-80°

Deserts: 93-101°

