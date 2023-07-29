Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. July 29, 2023: Thunderstorm chance this weekend

8 a.m. forecast for July 29, 2023
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 13:52:20-04

We are dealing with monsoonal moisture and chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms through Monday. Most of the activity will be confined to the mountains, but we could see pop-up showers spread towards the valleys and deserts. The biggest threats associated with thunderstorms will be dry lighting which could spark wildfires, gusty winds and rapid downpours.

The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory for the inland valleys, mountains and desert was extended for a second time. They now expire tomorrow night. Warm conditions continue into the first half of the weekend before gradual cooling next week. By Wednesday, inland areas drop about 5-9 degrees back into the 80s.

As ridging moves east, bringing warm conditions to Texas and the mid-Atlantic, the door for monsoonal moisture will open leading to thunderstorm and shower chances.

Drier conditions are expected Tuesday and we will remain cool through the end of next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 73-86

Inland: 85-97

Mountains: 90-98

Deserts: 108-115

