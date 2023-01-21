ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Jan/ 21, 2023: King tides this weekend

King Tides of 7 feet each morning between 7 and 10 a.m. will last through Monday. Higher than normal tides will bring the chance for minor coastal flooding in low-lying areas, while extreme low tide could impact boats in the harbors and navigation. A Beach Hazards statement is in effect through noon Monday.

Tides at La Jolla from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: High 6.93 ft at 8:50 AM. Low -1.89 ft at 4:02 PM.

Monday: High 6.61 ft at 9:37 AM. Low -1.55 ft at 4:42 PM.

Dry weather will stick around into next week. Warmer temperatures are expected with possible mild Santa Anas by midweek. Wednesday and Thursday could bring daytime highs close to 70 degrees for some parts of the county. Drier weather will give a chance to our state to continue the clean effort after the storms, and a chance for the ground to soak up moisture.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 59-64°

Inland: 60-65°

Mountains: 40-54°

Deserts: 62-66°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook @MelissaMecija.