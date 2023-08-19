ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Aug. 19, 2023: Tracking Hurricane Hilary

Hurricane Hilary is now a Category 3, as of Saturday morning.

We have seen lightning in our deserts early Saturday morning, and we can expect more activity as we continue into the afternoon and evening hours. By Saturday afternoon, San Diego County will start to see some of the outer bands in the form of heavy rain for the mountains and deserts. Meanwhile, clouds will increase for the coastal and inland areas, squeezing out a light shower. Activity will intensify and become widespread Saturday night, with heavy rain early Sunday through Monday afternoon. Heavy rain will taper off by Monday afternoon, but we'll continue to see light shower activity as Hilary travels north toward Nevada.

There is a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the entire county, upgraded from its previous status of a storm watch. A Flood Watch has also been issued for the entire county. With so much rain in a short time, flooding in low-lying areas will be a concern. We could also see land and mudslides along some mountain and desert terrain due to heavy rain.

Gusty winds will also be a threat. Isolated gusts along the mountains, valleys, and coastline could range between 30 to 70 mph. The strongest wind gusts are expected in our mountains and deserts. Strong winds could cause downed power lines and trees. It would help if you avoided travel this weekend, especially Sunday, due to hazardous road conditions.

High surf and strong rip currents will also be an issue for beachgoers. Please keep up with ABC10News Pinpoint Weather team as we continue to track Hurricane Hilary.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-81

Inland: 80-87

Mountains: 77-83

Deserts: 87-93