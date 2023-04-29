ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 29, 2023: Warm conditions, cooler next week

High pressure building over the west coupled with mild Santa Ana on Saturday will lead to the warmest temperatures of the week. Northeasterly winds will range from 15 to 35 mph mostly for the mountain areas.

Temperatures will be trending anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above average into the weekend with the the heat peaking on Saturday. High pressure will weaken on Sunday, allowing temperatures to start cooling back down.

The pattern will bring a flashback of the last couple of months, with a winter-like pattern setting up on Tuesday. Temperatures will plunge 10 to nearly 30 degrees from Saturday to Tuesday.

The marine layer will deepen, stretching farther inland Sunday night. We'll go from gloomy skies to May Gray. As the stormy pattern returns to the west coast, we could track a chance drizzle Monday and Tuesday, then showers Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 64-73°

Inland: 76-85°

Mountains: 75-87°

Deserts: 101-105°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook @MelissaMecija.