ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Apr. 15, 2023: Warmer and sunnier weekend

Despite morning clouds, it'll turn partly cloudy Saturday along the coast. Away from the coast, the warm up will be more noticeable with temperatures improving by 5 to 10 degrees.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with temperatures trending near average. Expect mid-60s at the coast, 70s inland, upper 60s in the mountains, and 80s to 90s in the deserts.

A storm to our north will deepen the marine layer next week, bring more clouds, fog, and even gusty winds for the mountains and deserts on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will cool as a result of that system, but the weather should trend warmer by the end of the week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 69-76°

Mountains: 66-73°

Deserts: 84-87°

