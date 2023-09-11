Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Sept. 11, 2023: Muggy today, cooling by Tuesday

8 a.m. forecast for Sept. 11, 2023 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 14:31:52-04

The muggy conditions continue along with high clouds from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Jova. We'll be dealing with those effects through Monday night, which will bring us a chance of sprinkles to light rain throughout the county.

By Tuesday, temperatures will start to drop. Areas of low clouds and fog will return into Tuesday morning over coastal areas, then extend farther inland through the week as the marine layer steadily rebuilds with stronger onshore flow.

Monday Highs:
Coast: 79-85°
Inland: 86-93°
Mountains: 78-90°
Deserts: 96-102°

