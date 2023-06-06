ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. June 5, 2023: June Gloom for Tuesday

June Gloom and patchy mist or drizzle— mainly in the overnight and early morning hours— continues.

A similar setup that we've seen on and off for weeks now develops again this week with a low-pressure system sitting offshore through midweek ushering in a thicker marine layer, partial but limited clearing, and gusty winds to parts of the county.

Temperatures will remain below average with gusty winds targeting the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through midweek with westerly winds of 25 to 50 mph.

Tuesday will bring more of the same while Wednesday we start to transition out of this pattern with sunshine returning for a few hours each afternoon through Friday.

The San Diego County Fair returns this Wednesday with cloudy skies early and some clearing into the afternoon and temperatures in the 60s.

Another trough develops over the weekend ushering in another round of stubborn clouds, a slight dip in temperatures, and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 65-69°

Mountains: 61-68°

Deserts: 83-91°