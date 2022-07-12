ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. July 11, 2022: Gradual warming

We’ll start the week cooler before another warming trend arrives.

The first half of the week won’t see a ton of fluctuation temperature wise, but leading up ton the weekend, we’re looking at toasty temperatures inland. Mountains and deserts will trend warmer over the next few days and sit 5-15 degrees above seasonal.

Winds will continue to shift as high pressure settles over our county. That will increase monsoonal flow by Wednesday night. The mountains and desert areas could see a pop-up thunderstorm or two beginning Thursday, lingering through Saturday. These storms could be associated with heavy downpours at times, so be advised if traveling during that period.

Neighboring counties to our east including Imperial and Riverside, are under an excessive heat warning. Although we’re not currently under a warning or advisory, we’ll have our fair share of hot temperatures for the deserts. Areas like Borrego Springs are forecasting dangerous heat, near 115 this week. Drink plenty of water and limit time outside.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-77

Inland: 78-85

Mountains: 82-92

Deserts: 106-113

