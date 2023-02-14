ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Feb. 13, 2023: Showers on the way

Scattered showers tonight into tomorrow

Cold and windy!



A Winter Storm Watch is in effect tonight until tomorrow afternoon for our mountains. Total snowfall of 1 to 4 inches are possible at elevations above 4,000 feet. Hazardous conditions could impact your morning or evening commute.

The cold storm will bring strong winds and spotty showers. Temperatures tomorrow will top out 10 to 20 degrees below average with 50s for the coast and valleys, 30s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts. There won't be a ton of rain with this system with rainfall totals mostly between .10 to .30," but there will be a lot of wind.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains and deserts tonight until 10 p.m. Tuesday with westerly winds of 30 to 45 mph and gusts between 60 to 80 mph possible. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to northwesterly winds of 15 to 35mph and gusts between 30 to 40 mph. The ground is still saturated which means these strong winds will bring the threat of downed trees. Be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and don't park your vehicle where a tree may fall!

We dry out Wednesday, but it will remain cool and breezy. There will be slight warming for the end of the work week before another storm brings showers, wind and mountain snow to the county this weekend.

Valentine's Day Highs

Coast: 56-68

Inland: 48-56

Mountain: 36-45

Desert: 57-64

