ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Apr. 3, 2023: Windy through tonight, morning frost Tuesday

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains and deserts until 11 p.m. for westerly winds of 35 to 45mph and peak gusts up to 75 m.p.h. Wind Advisories will be in place for the coast and inland neighborhoods due to westerly winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts of 25 to 45 mph. The Wind Advisory ends at 11p.m. inland and continues until 3 a.m. Tuesday for the coast.

Big waves will accompany this storm with a High Surf Advisory lasting until 11 a.m. tomorrow for waves of 4 to 7 feet and sets to 10 feet along with dangerous rip currents.

Skies clear and winds calm overnight which will lead to plummeting temperatures. A Frost Advisory will be in place for the inland valleys from 1am to 8am Tuesday for temperatures as low as 33 degrees. Most of the county will dip into the 40s by tomorrow morning with 20s in the mountains. Sunshine returns tomorrow with dry weather and warming temperatures the trend into Easter Weekend. Temperatures skyrocket 10 to 25 degrees higher by the holiday when we'll see highs near 70 for the coast and mountains, near 80 inland, and 90s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs

Coast: 57-62

Inland: 55-61

Mountains: 43-53

Deserts: 62-69

