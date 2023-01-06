ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Fri. Jan. 6, 2022: Break from the rain today

Friday will be dry before more rain next week.

The major concern is going to be the dangerously large waves and the threat of coastal flooding, especially in the afternoon when high tide occurs. A High Surf Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory continue until 6 p.m. Friday for waves of 10 to 16 feet and strong rip currents. Minor coastal flooding of low-lying areas like beach parking lots, boardwalks and parks will be a concern and significant beach erosion can be expected. On top of the dangerous waves, you should avoid going in the water until 72 hours after it rains due to bacteria runoff.

A series of storms will continue to pound California into at least mid-January while San Diego will be on the southern edge of these storms. The next one will bring only a slight chance for some drizzle to a few showers locally Sunday and Monday. The next chance for more widespread rain arrives on Tuesday. Another more significant storm looks to bring more rain next weekend. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track each of these atmospheric rivers.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 59-62°

Inland: 57-65°

Mountains: 44-57°

Deserts: 66-69°

