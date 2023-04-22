Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Apr. 22, 2023: Sunny and warm today

8 a.m. forecast for Apr. 22, 2023: San Diego's Updated Weather
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 14:46:51-04

The warming pattern continues through tomorrow, before temperatures drop 10-15 degrees by Sunday. A storm to our north will introduce the marine layer back into the county with night and morning clouds and patchy fog. The marine layer ushers in cooler temperatures bringing our numbers closer to average.

The marine layer will become shallower mid to late week allowing temperatures to heat up again. So, our mild trend is here to stay.

Saturday's Highs:
Coast: 69-83
Inland: 82-88
Mountain: 68-74
Deserts: 85-95

