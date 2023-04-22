ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Apr. 22, 2023: Sunny and warm today

The warming pattern continues through tomorrow, before temperatures drop 10-15 degrees by Sunday. A storm to our north will introduce the marine layer back into the county with night and morning clouds and patchy fog. The marine layer ushers in cooler temperatures bringing our numbers closer to average.

The marine layer will become shallower mid to late week allowing temperatures to heat up again. So, our mild trend is here to stay.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 69-83

Inland: 82-88

Mountain: 68-74

Deserts: 85-95

