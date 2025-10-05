ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast with Max Goldwasser: Still sunny and slightly cooler than normal

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The San Diego sunshine will continue to make its presence felt, although temperatures are still below normal. That changes by Thursday, and with it come slight chances for showers into next weekend.

Sunday will feel very similar to Saturday, with clear skies and daytime highs up to 6 degrees below average.

That put the coast in the low-to-mid 70s and the valleys in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will gradually warm up during the week, bringing everyone back to average by Thursday or Friday. Daytime highs will increase by about 5 degrees across the board by then.

That's also when mid to high level tropical moisture returns to the region.

The mountains and valleys have slight chances for showers Thursday onward, with the same conditions expected along the coast and in the deserts starting Friday.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 71-76°
Inland: 76-80°
Mountains: 66-79°
Deserts: 85-91°

