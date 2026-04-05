ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast with Max Goldwasser: Staying warm for Easter Sunday

We will be blessed with another warm day across San Diego County for your Easter Sunday! Temperatures will top out around 5-15 degrees above average.

The coast and some elect spots in the inland valleys could see some patchy fog to start your day, and then they will join the rest of the region with partly cloudy skies.

The mountains will remain dry, with relative humidity dropping into the single digits in the morning and staying there into the afternoon, so you might want to pack some lip balm to go with your sunscreen if you're planning a family hike in that area.

Temperatures will then go on a gradual decline through next week. Daytime highs will right at or below average by Thursday, around the same time slight chances for showers return to the forecast.

Those chances stick around through at least next Saturday, with the best chance appearing to come on Friday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-80°

Inland: 80-83°

Mountains: 70-82°

Deserts: 88-94°

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