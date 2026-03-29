ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast with Max Goldwasser: 14th straight day with temperature records!

Saturday marked the 14th consecutive day where we saw a daily temperature record tied or set in San Diego County! That now makes it 143 new records in the month of March.

Wow.

On Saturday alone there were 9: Chula Vista (83 - tied), Escondido (92 - tied), Ramona (91), Alpine (91), El Cajon (93), La Mesa (88), Lake Cuyamaca (79 - tied), Borrego (100 - tied) and Campo (93).

More are in the forecast for Sunday: Ramona (88), Alpine (87 - tie), Palomar Mountain (77), Lake Cuyamaca (80), Campo (90), Borrego (100).

The entire county will be anywhere from 10-20 degrees above average with mostly sunny skies to wrap up the weekend.

More clouds will roll in to start the week, bringing with them cooler temperatures. Relief is in sight!

Tuesday is mostly cloudy. So is Wednesday for the most part, including a slight chance for showers in and west of the mountains.

Temperatures at that time will be much cooler, albeit, still a few degrees above average.

Breezier conditions will pick up Tuesday through Thursday in the mountains and deserts, with Santa Ana winds returning to the mountains and inland valleys on Friday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-84°

Inland: 85-89°

Mountains: 77-90°

Deserts: 95-100°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.