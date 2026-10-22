ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Wednesday, October 21: Showers and scattered thunderstorms

Weather Headlines:



Pacific storm bringing showers and scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening through Friday morning, peaking Thursday

Temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees below average Thursday

Warming up with Santa Ana winds this weekend

Rain will be isolated to scattered overnight Wednesday through the day on Thursday with periods of heavy rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

That heavier rain will first hit the coast around 10 p.m. tonight and will be on and off Thursday, so best to keep the umbrella handy.

Forecast rainfall totals will average between .50 to an inch and isolated higher totals, especially if and where thunderstorms form which is expected to be in North County.

Temperatures will plummet 5 to 15 degrees below average by Thursday when we'll see 60s for most coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Wednesday into Thursday with southerly winds of 20 to 35mph on Wednesday and westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph on Thursday. It will be breezy for the coast and valleys but winds will generally be less than 30mph.

Warmer weather moves in by the weekend as Santa Ana winds return. At this point, it looks like a mild event with winds not as strong as last Friday. This weekend we'll see 70s and 80s for most of the county and 60s in the mountains.

Everyone returns back to average or warmer-than-average temperatures by Monday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-70°

Inland: 64-71°

Mountains: 50-63°

Deserts: 72-79°

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