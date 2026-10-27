ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Tuesday, October 27: Going to be a wet Halloween night

Spooky season living up to its name! The coastal flooding concerns continue, ahead of wet Halloween weekend with rain likely Saturday night.

We’ve been tracking a Coastal Flood Warning since Sunday, and have already seen low-lying areas in Mission Beach flood.

According to the National Weather Service, high tides peaked on Tuesday, but will continue Wednesday with high tides around 7 ft. at 10:29 a.m. according to NOAA.

This warning expires Thursday at 1 p.m. Ocean water levels are expected to run approximately 1 to 1.7 feet above astronomical tide predictions.

Also watch for sneaker waves and stay off of rock walls and jetties.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be up to five degrees below average, putting the coast and inland valleys in the low-to-upper 70s.

By Friday, temperatures will be notably cooler, before they hit their coolest levels of the week on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend, we could see highs 10° to 20° below average.

The marine layer is also expected to return, bringing areas of low clouds and patchy fog to coastal communities, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead to Halloweekend, you might want to fit an umbrella in with your costume.

A developing low-pressure system over the Pacific Northwest will help bring cooler temperatures, increasing clouds and breezier conditions to Southern California beginning Thursday.

Rain chances could return as early as late Thursday night into Friday, although the timing remains uncertain.

Forecast models are also tracking another disturbance carrying subtropical moisture over the Pacific.

If these two systems interact, San Diego could experience a wetter Halloween weekend. However, if they remain separated, rainfall could be limited to isolated light showers.

While confidence is increasing in cooler weather and at least some potential for precipitation, it is still too early to determine exact rainfall totals or which communities will see the most rain.

Anyone planning outdoor Halloween activities should continue monitoring the forecast as the week progresses.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 71-75°

Inland: 71-77°

Mountains: 61-72°

Deserts: 78-84°

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