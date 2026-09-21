ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Sunday, Sept. 20: Warmer weather awaits to begin fall

When the calendar flips to fall, our temperatures will do anything but -- expect a warmer start to the next season.

Another area of low pressure moving into California will deepen the marine layer heading into Monday.

That means low clouds will become more widespread overnight and during the morning, potentially reaching well into the valleys.

Patchy drizzle will also be possible Monday morning near the coast and in some inland communities.

Monday is expected to be one of the coolest days of the stretch, with temperatures running below normal across much of Southern California.

The increased onshore flow will also bring gustier winds to the mountains and deserts Monday afternoon and evening. Gusts could reach around 35 mph along some desert mountain slopes and through the passes.

The cooler pattern won't stick around for long.

High pressure will begin taking control during the middle of the week, sending temperatures noticeably higher beginning Wednesday.

Inland communities will experience the biggest jump, with temperatures potentially climbing into the upper 80s and 90s later in the week.

Coastal communities will warm more gradually, eventually reaching the lower 80s in some areas by Thursday and Friday.

The warmer weather will also bring another drying trend, particularly across the mountains and deserts.

Humidity will remain especially low east of the mountains Sunday.

Minimum relative humidity could fall to around 8% in the driest locations before moisture levels improve Monday and Tuesday.

Despite the dry air, widespread critical fire weather conditions are not currently expected. However, the combination of dry vegetation, low humidity and locally gusty winds will be something to watch, particularly across the mountains and desert slopes.

Overall, San Diego's weather this week will feature two distinct patterns: a cool and cloudy start followed by a much warmer second half of the week.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 75-79°

Mountains: 72-79°

Deserts: 91-98°

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