ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Sunday, October 4: Record high temps continue

More record temps gracing the region on Sunday, and the work week won't be much different.

An Extreme Heat Warning will stick around along the coast and in the inland valleys through Thursday at 8 p.m.

Some cities that tied or set new records are:



San Diego (100 degrees)

Oceanside Harbor (98 degrees)

Vista (103 degrees)

Escondido (105 degrees)

Ramona (101 degrees)

Santa Ana winds are a major reason for the heat. Easterly winds were already gusting between 20 and 35 mph in some locations early Sunday, with the strongest winds expected around the coastal mountain slopes. Offshore flow limits the cooling influence of the Pacific Ocean, allowing temperatures to climb even near the coast.

Those winds will pick back up Monday afternoon before settling.

When does San Diego cool down?

Offshore flow will slowly weaken over the next several days, allowing the afternoon sea breeze to push farther inland. Temperatures will remain about 15-25 degrees above normal through Thursday, although coastal communities should gradually become less hot.

Overnight temps will be unseasonably warm as well, with some areas on the coast and inland not getting below the mid-70s.

Marine layer clouds could begin returning as early as Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A more noticeable change arrives Friday as high pressure weakens and a trough approaches the West Coast. Coastal temperatures should fall into the 80s, while inland valleys could remain in the mid-to-upper 90s.

A much bigger cooldown is possible next weekend. Temperatures could fall to just above normal Saturday and potentially a few degrees below normal Sunday. There is also a slight chance of widespread light rain Sunday, although confidence remains low this far out.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 86-101°

Inland: 96-105°

Mountains: 77-92°

Deserts: 94-100°

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