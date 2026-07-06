ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Sunday, July 5: Post-holiday warm up ahead

We hope everyone had a fantastic Fourth! Just like the fireworks themselves, temperatures will explode in the mountains and deserts (kind of) which will bring a HeatRisk to that part of the region.

In the meantime, it's been nothing but beauty across San Diego.

Temperatures hovering around average for everyone, bluebird skies — can't complain.

Patchy fog will roll into the region for the coast and inland valleys Sunday night.

It'll be a cloudy start to every day along the coast through your extended forecast. Monday, though, will open up to be another wonderfully clear day. Daytime highs will range in the low 70s to low 80s on the coast, and will peak in the low 80s to low 90s inland.

A minor warm up follows, especially in the mountains and deserts. with Wednesday and Thursday being the warmest.

Temperatures there will be about 5-10 degrees above normal, putting the mountains in the low-to-upper 90s, and the deserts around 115+.

Those temperatures may cool slightly into next weekend, but it wouldn't be by much.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 81-90°

Mountains: 84-92°

Deserts: 105-111°

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