ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Sunday, August 30: Back to average we go

A much more pleasant week awaits us in San Diego County, with temperatures back to normal with those same ol' sunny skies.

Daytime highs will started to fall on Sunday, and will be back to at-or-below average by Tuesday. Same goes for our overnight lows, meaning it'll be about 5-15 degrees cooler by then compared to last week.

For Monday, the coast will top out in the mid 70s to mid 80s with the inland valleys hitting the mid 80s to low 90s.

No more triple digits outside of the deserts through your extended forecast.

Lower humidity and stronger afternoon winds in the mountains and deserts, mainly peaking between 35-45 miles an hour, will elevate our fire risk each day through Wednesday.

After Wednesday, temperatures will slowly start to rebound again.

By next weekend, we have slight chances for showers again, and with humidity back in the upswing, a slight chance for thunderstorms to return to the mountains and deserts too.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 76-84°

Inland: 84-91°

Mountains: 79-90°

Deserts: 98-106°

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