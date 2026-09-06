ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for September 5, 2026: Humid holiday weekend with chances for more showers

Hurricane Marie may have missed Southern California, but she sure is still making her presence felt.

San Diego County will experience more across the board, with warmer temps and dangerous swimming conditions on the coast.

A High Surf Advisory and Coastal Flooding Advisory are both in effect until late Tuesday night.

In the meantime, we could see more showers overnight into Sunday morning, lingering into the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be minimal on the coast, about 0.1" or less, with those totals increasing toward the mountains, which could see 0.25" or more.

Rain chances dip on Labor Day but our temperatures increase again.

Temps will continue to rise through Wednesday, with chances for showers returning to the forecast — and in the valleys, mountains and deserts, a slight chance of thunderstorms too.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 78-87°

Inland: 85-93°

Mountains: 73-87°

Deserts: 92-97°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.