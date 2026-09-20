ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Saturday, Sept. 19: Cooler-than-average finish to summer

Ironically enough, a summer that was defined by abnormal heat will come to an end with below-average temperatures.

Sunday will start mostly cloudy for the region, but we will get partly cloudy skies for much of the day.

Temperatures on the coast will range in the low-to-upper 70s, with the inland valleys topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

That puts everyone up to five degrees below average.

Temperatures will drop slightly into Monday, but the fall equinox on Tuesday will also be the start of our warm up.

Daytime highs will climb about five to 10 degrees from Wednesday through Saturday.

Expect mostly sunny to clear skies during that stretch.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-79°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 77-85°

Deserts: 95-101°

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