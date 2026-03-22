ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Saturday, March 21: That winter was officially unlike any other!

Well, it's official — that winter was unlike anything we've ever seen in San Diego.

The National Weather Service said the San Diego International Airport recorded 12 days of temperatures 80 degrees or more between Dec. 21, 2025 and Mar. 20, 2026.

That is a new record, breaking the old one of 10 that stood since 2014-2015. It also is more than the last five winters combined!

The heat continued Saturday, with records set or tied in Escondido (93 - tied), Alpine (88), El Cajon (89), Campo (98) and Borrego (103).

Sunday could see more records tied in El Cajon (87), Alpine (83) and Borrego (99).

Sunday will also bring patchy morning fog to the coast impacting reducing visibility to less than a mile in several spots before everyone will enjoy partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will remain warm during the week and should increase slightly once again heading into next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-82°

Inland: 83-89°

Mountains: 73-84°

Deserts: 94-101°

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