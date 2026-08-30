ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Saturday, August 29: Break from the heat alerts for a bit

It's finally arrived -- our break from the heat alerts in San Diego. Let's not forget, it's still summer -- the warmth will be there there, but we're just headed back to normal for a bit.

The Heat Advisory for the coast and Extreme Heat Warning for the inland valleys, mountains and deserts all came to an end at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Daytime highs will start to fall on Sunday, arriving back to average by Tuesday. Same goes for our overnight lows, meaning it'll be about 5-15 degrees cooler by then.

For Sunday, the coast will top out in the upper 70s and upper 80s with the inland valleys hitting the upper 80s to mid 90s.

No more triple digits outside of the deserts through your extended forecast.

Tuesday night will bring slight chances for showers across the region. Other than that, the only other time we could see precipitation comes early Saturday morning in the mountains.

After Wednesday, temperatures will slowly start to rebound again.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 77-87°

Inland: 88-94°

Mountains: 82-93°

Deserts: 101-109°

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