ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Saturday, August 15: Warm and sunny streak continues

After thunderstorm activity in the mountains early Saturday evening, San Diego County will see nothing but sunny skies for the rest of your extended forecast.

Sunday will start with a partial cloud cover, but that will quickly clear. Temperatures will top out around average across the board, give or take a couple of degrees.

A gradual warming will be the trend into next week.

On Sunday, you can expect mid-70s to low-80s at the coast, mid-80s to low-90s inland, low to mid-80s for most mountains and between 101 and 108 degrees in the deserts.

We get warmer next week, with Wednesday, Thursday and Friday likely the warmest days of the week with highs in the 80s on the coast, in the 90s inland & in the mountains and around 110+ degrees or so in the deserts.

Monsoon flow now looks to linger through next week, which will pump in higher humidity, making it feel warmer.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 83-90°

Mountains: 83-93°

Deserts: 101-108°

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