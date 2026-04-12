ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Saturday, April 11: Rain with a chance for thunderstorms Sunday

A wet end to the weather week in San Diego, with rain expected and a slight chance for thunderstorms in the forecast as well.

A cloud cover will build in overnight Saturday. Westerly winds could also be strong enough to create areas of blowing dust in the mountains and deserts, with gusts up to 50 mph.

There's a chance for showers Sunday morning, but by the afternoon, rain is likely at times for the coast and valleys with a chance for the mountains and deserts.

There's a slight chance for thunderstorms in and west of the mountains as well.

Winds will remain gusty, and even the coast and valleys will see them pick up Sunday and Monday afternoon.

Rain chances linger into the start of the work week, but after that we clear up and warm up.

Temperatures will go from about 1-10 degrees below normal on Sunday to 5-10 degrees above normal by next Saturday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 62-71°

Mountains: 48-61°

Deserts: 71-79°

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