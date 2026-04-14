ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Monday, April 13: We warm up and clear up by Tuesday

Warmer weather, clearer skies and calmer winds are all ahead for the rest of the extended forecast. We just need to get through the rest of Monday first.

The start of the work week saw more spotty showers and even flurries of snow brought to the higher elevations.

The rain could continue to fall intermittently through Monday evening, mostly in the foothills and mountains.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s on the coast and the upper 30s to upper 40s inland. Ramona will be chilly, dropping to 38 degrees.

Temperatures will jump about 5-10 degrees for most in the county on Tuesday, to go along with mostly sunny skies and much calmer winds.

Those daytime highs fluctuate a bit Wednesday and Thursday, increasing and then dropping by a few degrees, before we eventually hit our high point of the week on Saturday.

At that point, everyone will be up to 8 degrees warmer than normal.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 66-74°

Mountains: 56-66°

Deserts: 75-82°

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