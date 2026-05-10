ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for May 9, 2026: Warm and sunny Mother's Day

My gift to you this Mother's Day is mostly sunny skies and warm weather...you're welcome!

The coast won't necessarily start out that way, though. Patchy fog will stick around in the earlier part of the day, but it doesn't take long for that to clear out.

Cloud cover will remain stubborn out over the coastal waters, but off shore and across the county the sun will be shining down.

Temperatures will increase by a few degrees compared to Saturday. The coast will be up to 5 degrees above average, with the rest of the region 5-15 degrees warmer than normal.

The deserts enter an Extreme Heat Warning from 10a Sunday through 8p Monday.

Borrego (108) and Palomar Mountain (85) could set new daytime high records on Monday.

Tuesday onward, everyone cools down, eventually getting back to near average by Thursday and hanging there through at least next Saturday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 69-79°

Inland: 81-86°

Mountains: 80-89°

Deserts: 100-107°

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