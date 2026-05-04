ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for May 3, 2026: Cool, cloudy and a chance for showers

A bit of a three-headed monster to start the work week in San Diego County: cool, cloudy and a chance for showers.

Temperatures will be right around average on the coast, in the mid-to-upper 60s, but will be about 10-15 degrees below normal everywhere else.

The coast and inland areas could see some morning drizzle hanging around from the overnight hours. Most of the day will be cloudy before those chances return late at night, even stretching into the mountains at that time.

The mountains and deserts, meantime, will continue to see breezy conditions Monday and Tuesday afternoon, with westerly winds around 20-30 mph and some gusts pushing past 50 mph.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday, before big changes come Wednesday.

Temperatures jump about 5-15 degrees across the county, with the biggest changes coming in the mountains and deserts.

Another big jump follows on Thursday, with daytime high continuing to climb through the weekend.

The coast will be back in the mid-70s, the inland communities in the 80s, the mountains in the upper 70s and the deserts in the triple digits by Friday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 61-70°

Mountains: 47-60°

Deserts: 69-77°

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