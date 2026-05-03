ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for May 2, 2026: Wild temperature ride this week

What goes down must come up...that's what they say, right? Well, that's at least the case for our temperatures this week!

That begins on Sunday, mainly for the inland valleys and mountains, where temperatures will dip by about 5-15 degrees compared to Saturday.

The coast and deserts see a minor dip. That brings everyone near average or slightly below inland.

Those daytime highs continue to decline through Tuesday, dropping by about another 20 degrees in the mountains and deserts in that span.

That brings the mountains to the upper 40s to upper 50s Tuesday and the deserts to the upper 60s to mid 70s.

The coast and inland valleys will see temperatures dip as well, but at a much more minimal rate, both scattered in the 60s by then.

As our temperatures go down, our chances for showers go up — mainly late Sunday into early Monday, and then once again late Monday into early Tuesday.

Rainfall totals will be minimal, mostly below 0.2" from start to finish.

Wednesday onward, temperatures will increase significantly, bringing everyone back up above average by 5-15 degrees.

The deserts are expected to return to the triple digits next Friday and Saturday!

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 63-73°

Deserts: 86-95°

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