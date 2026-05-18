ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for May 17, 2026: Easy weather week ahead in San Diego

San Diego is making my job easy this week, with sunny skies and temperatures hardly changing once everyone gets back to average by Tuesday.

In the meantime, a Beach Hazards Statement is still in effect for the coast through 9 a.m. Monday, with wave heights between 4-7 feet and strong rip currents.

Plus, the Wind Advisory remains in the mountains and deserts through 3 a.m. Monday, bringing more westerly winds around 30-40 mph.

Monday's temperatures will be right around average on the coast and inland, with the mountains and deserts still hanging below normal by about 5-10 degrees.

Everyone gets a slight bump in daytime highs on Tuesday, with another increase coming for the mountains and deserts on Wednesday.

Temperatures remain fairly steady after that through next Sunday, with lots of sunshine and mild conditions all the way through.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 73-79°

Mountains: 62-75°

Deserts: 81-87°

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