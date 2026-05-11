ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for May 10, 2026: Warm start to the work week

The top of the work week also marks to the top of the temperature trend through your extended forecast.

Daytime highs will be about 5-10 degrees above average along the coast, 10-15 warmer than normal inland and 15-20 in the mountains and deserts.

The deserts will remain under that Extreme Heat Warning through Monday at 8 p.m.

For the second day in a row, Borrego Springs (108) is expected to set another temperature record. Palomar Mountain (85) should do the same.

The coast will see patchy morning fog as well. The clouds will be stubborn and stick around in some areas, but we can expect mostly sunny skies everywhere else.

That carries over into Tuesday as well, with fog spreading even more inland.

Temperatures will drop by Tuesday by 5-10 degrees across the board. By Thursday and Friday, everyone is back to near normal.

We don't stay there for long, however.

Another positive swing follows, putting us 5-10 degrees back above average by Sunday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-84°

Inland: 84-90°

Mountains: 84-95°

Deserts: 102-109°

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