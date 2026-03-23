ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for March 22, 2026: Heat all week...what else is new?

We're beginning to sound like a broken record out here — more warm temperatures and more historic daytime highs in the forecast coming this week.

That goes for Ramona (85), Alpine (84) and Borrego (99), who are all looking to set new marks for March 23.

The entire county will be about 7-20 degrees above normal, with the furthest departure from average coming in the mountains and deserts.

Monday will start on a foggy note for the coast, where visibility will be reduced to less than a mile up and down the shoreline, even stretching inland to areas like El Cajon.

That clears out by late morning, but stubborn clouds will stick around a little longer before the coast joins to rest of San Diego County with mostly suny skies.

It'll stay mostly sunny to perfectly clear through Thursday as temperatures get a few degrees warmer as well.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-81°

Inland: 82-88°

Mountains: 76-87°

Deserts: 94-100°

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