ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for March 15: Two heat alerts coming this week

All of San Diego County will see some type of heat alert at some point this week, putting us on watch for all-time temperature records for the month of March!

Sunday's temperatures weren't anything to scoff at, though. Daytime highs were closer to average on the coast, but 10-20 degrees higher for the rest of the county.

The furthest departure from normal came in them mountains, where Lake Cuyamaca tied a record with a daytime high of 77 degrees.

Sunday also saw a Beach Hazards Statement triggered for the coast, which will continue through Wednesday evening. That means breaking waves of 4-6 feet expected, with sets up to 7 feet possible, and strong rip currents are expected.

Then the next wave of true heat enters the region.

The coast and valleys will go under a Heat Advisory from 10a Monday through 8p Friday.

Temperatures on Monday will jump back up to 15-20 degrees above normal in that region, with records expected to be tied or set for El Cajon (92 — tie), Ramona (90) and Alpine (88 — tied). Meantime, temps on the coast will be about 10 degrees warmer than they were Sunday.

It only gets hotter from there. Daytime highs will peak Thursday and Friday around 20-30 degrees above normal. That puts the coast in the low 80s to mid-90s, with the inland valleys in the mid-to-upper 90s. El Cajon might even touch 100 degrees!

Thursday and Friday is also when an Extreme Heat Watch goes into effect for the mountains and deserts, where temperatures will similarly be up to 30 degrees above normal. That means daytime highs in the mid-80s to 90s for the mountains and a few degrees shy of 110 degrees for the deserts.

As you can imagine, more daily records will likely be set along the way. However, there's also a chance for monthly records to be set in March.

El Cajon's monthly record is 98 degrees (set in 1997). It was a 66% chance of tying or breaking it Thursday and Friday. Borrego Springs' monthy record is 101 degrees (set in 1989) and has a 94% chance to break it Wednesday, a 98% chance on Thursday and a 100% chance Friday.

Wow!

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 74-87°

Inland: 87-94°

Mountains: 72-85°

Deserts: 89-96°

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