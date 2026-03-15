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ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for March 14: New territory for heat in San Diego

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: New territory for heat in San Diego
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: New territory for heat in San Diego
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It might not have been another record day, but it was still plenty hot in San Diego on Sunday.

Temperatures were above average by 5-15 degrees still, despite a 20-degree dip in daytime highs compared to Saturday in some coastal communities like San Diego and National City.

Don't worry, more record heat is in the forecast for tomorrow for places like Ramona (87), Alpine (86 — tie) and Palomar Mountain (77 — tie).

Then starting Monday morning, a Heat Advisory will be triggered for the coast and valleys. It'll last from 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says this is the first heat alert issued for the coast and valleys in the month of March since at least 2006. Those two microclimates have also never gone under any heat alert in April or May before in that span. Wild stuff!

Speaking of the month of March, we might also see some all-time record-warm March temperatures during this stretch. We could reach all-time high temperatures as early as Tuesday and possibly set new ones on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as temperatures continue to climb.

In fact, we'll see temperatures close in on 110 degrees next Friday and Saturday.

Monday's Highs: 
Coast: 70-84°
Inland: 85-90°
Mountains: 73-86°
Deserts: 89-96°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on InstagramFacebook and Twitter.

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