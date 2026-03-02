ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for Mar. 1: Say goodbye to these wildly warm temps

They were nice while they lasted, weren't they! Our record high temps went away on Sunday, before an even bigger drop in daytime highs to start the work week.

Monday should start on the cool side for the valleys and mountains especially, where some cities will be waking up in the 40s. The coast and valleys might see some patchy morning fog as well.

Temperatures between Sunday and Monday will take a steep dip overall, topping out about 10-20 degrees cooler across the board.

Even with the dip, that only puts us back to average for the coast and valleys, and still 5-10 degrees above normal in the mountains and deserts.

Here's a peek at some of the notable declines:

The mountains and deserts will see wind speeds strengthen in the afternoon again, even breezier than on Sunday. Westerly winds will be sustained between 20-30 mph with some gusts reaching 45-50+ mph.

In the coast and valleys, temperatures will gradually rebound throughout the week, increasing about 10 degrees from start to finish.

For the mountains and deserts — a different story. Temperatures increase a bit Tuesday and Wednesday before falling back off through Saturday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 58-70°

Deserts: 79-86°

