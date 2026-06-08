ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast for June 7, 2026: Gradually getting warmer this week

Temperatures will trend warmer this week, especially in the mountains and deserts which will be about 10 degrees above normal by next weekend.

As for the rest of Sunday, the coast will get increasingly cloudy, with patchy fog stretching inland, which could linger into the morning.

Monday will shape up to be a sunny one, with temperatures right around average. That puts the coast in the upper 60s to mid 70s and the valleys in the mid 70s to low 80s.

From 3 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday, a Beach Hazards Statement takes effect, coming with wave sets between 5-8 feet and dangerous rip currents.

The elevated surf will stick around through Friday, peaking Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daytime highs will increase as the week goes on. Friday looks to be the warmest, with the coast and valleys up to 5 degrees above average.

The mountains and deserts depart even further from normal by about 10 degrees. The deserts, in fact, could be at 110+ from Thursday onward.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 74-83°

Deserts: 96-102°

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